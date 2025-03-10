Rohit Sharma's Dance with Jay Shah Goes Viral After Champions Trophy 2025 Win - Watch Video

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, clinching the coveted title and ending the nation’s long wait for an ICC 50-over trophy. The victory brought immense joy to Indian cricket fans and players.

After the win, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who led the team with a brilliant 76-run knock in the final, was seen in a playful mood with ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Rohit, who was overjoyed by the victory, tried to convince Shah to dance, and despite some hesitation, they shared a fun moment, which went viral on social media.

Rohit’s leadership throughout the tournament was pivotal, especially as India avenged their loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final by defeating them in the Champions Trophy semifinal. He had been under pressure after India’s poor performances in Tests but proved his form in limited-overs cricket, giving India fiery starts in every game.

Following the victory, there were speculations about Rohit's retirement, but he quickly dismissed the rumors. "I am not going to retire from this format. Whatever is happening will continue as it is," he clarified.

Rohit also praised the team for their remarkable performance, emphasizing that winning two ICC trophies undefeated is a rare achievement. He attributed the team’s success to good preparation and effective use of conditions. India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy is a testament to their dominance in the tournament.