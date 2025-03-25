IPL 2025 Hyderabad: SS Thaman to Perform Live Before SRH vs LSG Match – Details Inside

Tollywood’s sensational music director, S.S. Thaman, is on a winning streak, delivering one chartbuster after another. With his electrifying compositions resonating across Telugu and Tamil film industries, Thaman has cemented his place as one of the most sought-after composers in Indian cinema. His signature blend of high-energy mass beats and soulful melodies continues to captivate audiences nationwide.

From the grand success of his recent albums to his highly anticipated upcoming projects, Thaman is busier than ever. He is currently composing for major films, including Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s RT4GM, and the much-awaited AA22, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Trivikram. Additionally, his Tamil projects are also generating immense buzz, further solidifying his dominance in the South Indian music scene.

Now, adding another milestone to his career, Thaman is all set to entertain cricket and music lovers alike! The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been thrilling fans with not just high-octane matches but also grand musical events. As part of this tradition, Thaman will be performing at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on the 27th ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

With the IPL fever in full swing, Hyderabad fans are in for a treat as Thaman takes center stage for a spectacular pre-match musical show. Known for his energetic stage presence and power-packed performances, he is expected to set the stadium abuzz with his biggest hits. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been organizing such musical extravaganzas across different venues, making IPL nights even more exciting.

Cricket meets music in a grand celebration, and with Thaman leading the charge, fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with pulsating beats and electrifying vibes. Stay tuned for an epic musical spectacle before the big game!