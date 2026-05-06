SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Hyderabad Pitch Report, Weather Update & Match Time

The IPL 2026 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played on Wednesday, May 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with weather conditions expected to remain warm and mostly dry.

As the tournament moves into a crucial phase, both teams will be aiming to secure important points. The pitch and weather in Hyderabad are likely to have a strong influence on how the game unfolds.

Match Information

Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Date: May 6, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The Uppal stadium has gained a reputation this season for producing high totals, making it a challenging venue for bowlers and a paradise for batters.

Weather Conditions in Hyderabad

Weather forecasts suggest that the city will remain hot during the day, with temperatures touching around 36°C. By the time the match begins, conditions are expected to become slightly more comfortable, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 30°C.

Humidity levels may hover between 45% and 50%, while rain is not expected to disrupt play. A few clouds may be visible, but overall conditions should allow a complete match without interruptions.

However, the heat earlier in the day could take a toll on players, especially fast bowlers who may find it difficult to maintain long spells later in the evening.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has clearly favored batters throughout the season. It offers good bounce and pace, helping players execute attacking shots with confidence. The quick outfield further adds to scoring opportunities.

Fast bowlers have managed to pick up wickets early in the innings, thanks to some movement with the new ball. On the other hand, spinners have struggled to make an impact, particularly in the initial overs.

As the game progresses and the ball loses its shine, batting becomes easier, often leading to rapid scoring in the later stages of the innings. The average first-innings total at this venue has been close to 190–195 runs, with teams frequently crossing the 200-run mark.

Dew Factor in Play

Dew is expected to play a significant role during the second innings. Moisture on the field can make it harder for bowlers to grip the ball, reducing their control, especially during the death overs.

Because of this, teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and chase under more favorable conditions.

Players to Watch

The conditions are likely to benefit aggressive batters who can take advantage of the pace and bounce early on. Power hitters may find it easier to score big runs on this surface.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers who can swing the new ball or extract bounce in the powerplay overs could prove effective before the pitch settles down.

With dry weather, a batting-friendly pitch, and minimal chances of rain, fans can expect an exciting and high-scoring IPL clash in Hyderabad.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today May 6, 2026: Hot and Dry Conditions Expected