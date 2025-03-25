Nitish Kumar slams RJD's green T-shirt protest, calls It ‘bogus'

Patna, March 25 (IANS) A massive uproar erupted in the Bihar Legislative Council on Tuesday after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators, clad in green T-shirts, staged a protest inside and outside the Assembly.

They demanded that the 65 per cent reservation policy be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to shield it from judicial review.

The demonstration drew sharp criticism from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who dismissed the agitation as "bogus."

As soon as the House proceedings began, RJD members stormed into the well of the Assembly, chanting slogans in support of increased reservation. Many legislators wore green T-shirts emblazoned with messages advocating for the inclusion of the 65 per cent reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule.

Reacting to the protest, an irate Nitish Kumar stood up and said, "All this is bogus. It has no meaning. Have you seen anything like this anywhere in the country?"

He further lambasted the RJD, remarking, "There is no other party in the country that behaves like this."

In a pointed personal jibe, Kumar took aim at former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who was present in the Legislative Council.

Referring to her tenure, he said, "It is her husband's party, what does she care? When her husband (Lalu Prasad) was removed from the Chief Minister's post, she was made CM. Does this mean anything? What does she even do? Have you seen anything like this in any other party?"

The remark triggered a fresh uproar from the opposition benches.

Addressing journalists seated on the first floor of the Legislative Council, Kumar questioned, "Have you seen such behaviour anywhere else in the country?"

Mocking the RJD's attire, he added, "They are wearing T-shirts they never usually wear. This is all bogus."

Earlier, RJD and Left parties MLAs staged a protest outside the Bihar Assembly demanding the implementation of 65 per cent reservation based on the caste-based survey conducted by the former Grand Alliance government.

RJD MLAs wore green T-shirts with slogans advocating for the enhanced reservation and demanded its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to shield it from judicial review.

