IPL 2025: 5 Strict BCCI Rules for Players and Teams

The Indian Premier League starts in just a few days, and the entire country is buzzing in excitement already over their favorite teams and have already started discussing on social media which teams will make it to the playoffs and which teams will falter. Ahead of the mega tournament, it is important to go through the new rules that the BCCI has put in place for players to strictly adhere to. Let's take a look at what those rules are. These new guidelines were communicated to franchises via a Zoom meeting on the 18th of February.

Key Changes in IPL 2025 Rules and Regulations

1) Family Members Restrictions in Dressing Rooms

Family members and friends of players and support staff are not allowed inside the dressing room. This rule applies on both match days and for practice sessions. Family and friends can watch practice sessions from the hospitality area. Extended support staff must receive approval from the BCCI over non-match day accreditation.

2) Team Bus Travel Made Mandatory

All players must travel by the team bus for all practice sessions and match days. Teams are permitted to travel in two batches if needed. Individual travel for practice is not permitted.

3) Equipment usage and player conduct

Players must avoid hitting the balls into LED boards. Players and support staff should also not sit in front of LED boards. Designated areas will be provided inside the ground for the same.

Players must wear orange and purple caps. If not worn, they must be kept on for a minimum of 2 hours for broadcast visibility.

4) Dress code for post-match presentations

BCCI has put an outright ban on sleeveless jerseys and floppy hats. Players will be given a warning on the first instance, and a penalty will be imposed later on.

5) Limiting support staff members

A maximum of 12 accredited support staff members will be allowed, including the team doctor.