Premier League: Salah wins seventh Player of the Month award, matches Kane, Aguero's feats

London, March 14 (IANS) Mohamed Salah has won February's Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the seventh time to equal the record held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. Salah's accolade comes following a record-breaking month for the Liverpool star, who led the way in the Premier League in February for goal involvements, with 10.

The Egyptian kicked off February by scoring both goals in Liverpool's 2-0 victory at AFC Bournemouth, following up with strikes against Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Aston Villa. Salah played a starring role in a 2-0 win over Manchester City, becoming the first Premier League player to score and assist in both matches against the reigning champions in a season.

His assist for the second goal against Newcastle United in a 2-0 home success was Salah's 17th of 2024/25, two more than the record for a Liverpool player in a single Premier League season and three off the all-time mark for an entire campaign.

It is the second time this season that Salah has earned the monthly accolade, having also done so in November 2024.

It is the first time since 2022/23 that a player has won the Player of the Month award more than once in a campaign when Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford did so that season.

Salah topped a six-man shortlist after the public's votes were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

He will be hoping to claim a February awards double, given that his second goal against Bournemouth from last month is shortlisted for the Guinness Goal of the Month award, the winner of which will be revealed later on Friday.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the standings in the Premier League, with 70 points from 29 matches. Arsenal are second with 55 points from 28 games, and Nottingham Forest are third with 51. Defending champions Manchester City are placed fifth with 47 points from 28 games.

