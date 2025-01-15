January 16: Delhi Schools reopen tomorrow after Winter holidays

Having had a very relaxed winter break, schools in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are all set to reopen their gates for students tomorrow, January 16. The Delhi government had advanced earlier and extended the winter holidays in all schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025, to give the students more vacation time off.

However, with the holidays coming to an end, schools are now preparing to welcome students back to their campuses. Many schools in Noida and Gurugram, adjacent to Delhi, have also extended their winter holidays and will reopen tomorrow along with Delhi schools.

The extended winter holidays have been quite a relief for the students. They get back to their normal routine from school tomorrow. There will be some new challenges and opportunities that are going to surface during the new semester. Teachers and school administrators are getting ready to give students a very engaging and interactive learning experience.

As schools reopen tomorrow, parents have been advised to prepare their wards for the next semester. To do this, they are also advised to keep checking the websites of schools where their children have been admitted for fresh updates on a new semester of schedule, syllabus, etc.

In Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, apart from winter holidays, there are other important holidays observed at schools. A few of the remarkable holidays include Republic Day falling on January 26, Holi, Diwali, and Christmas. With the schools reopening tomorrow, students, teachers, and parents are all set to start a new semester with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh School Holidays Extended Due to Cold Wave till January 16