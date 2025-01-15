Kerala jeweler Boby Chemmanur walks out of jail after High Court’s stern warning

Kochi, Jan 15 (IANS) Boby Chemmanur, a showman, prominent businessman and philanthropist, found himself at the centre of a legal storm this week. On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court, which had granted him bail a day earlier, expressed its displeasure over his actions, even warning it might revoke the bail order.

Despite securing bail on Tuesday, Chemmanur had not left jail, citing solidarity with fellow inmates who remain behind bars due to technicalities. Chemmanur’s this move sparked criticism from the judiciary. On Wednesday morning, the judge summoned all parties and criticised Chemmanur’s behaviour, warning that the court would not hesitate to cancel his bail.

Following the reprimand, Chemmanur promptly came out of the jail, where he had been held for six days. Addressing the media, he claimed his release was delayed due to procedural issues. “I was told my release order would come yesterday, but I received it only this morning,” he said.

Refuting allegations of staging a drama, Chemmanur explained, “I respect the judiciary deeply and have never acted to demean it. Reports that I refused to sign release papers are false -- I never received any. As a businessman, I will never ‘play’ with the legal system.”

Chemmanur further stated his intention to support inmates seeking legal aid but clarified that this was not the reason for his delayed release. “From now on, I will be more cautious in public statements. This incident has taught me an important lesson,” he added.

Despite the controversy, Chemmanur noted his business remains unaffected, with support from investors and associates.

When court proceedings resumed, Chemmanur’s counsel conveyed his client’s remorse, emphasising his respect for the court and pledging not to repeat such actions. The court dismissed the matter, remarking that it would not tolerate challenges to its authority.

Chemmanur’s legal troubles began on January 9, following a police complaint by popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose who accused him of making derogatory remarks about her during an incident four months ago. Her social media disclosure led to cyberattacks against her, resulting in the arrest of over 20 persons.

Chemmanur was arrested by Kerala Police at his Wayanad resort on January 8 and transferred to Kochi for interrogation.

Honey Rose, a celebrated actress known for her debut in Boyy Friennd (2005) and her breakout role in ‘Trivandrum Lodge’ (2012), had hinted at extending her complaint to Chemmanur’s associates if necessary.

Despite the allegations, Chemmanur's business empire, including Chemmanur International Group, remains robust. Known for high-profile initiatives such as hosting football legend Diego Maradona in Kerala in 2012 and organising a record-breaking marathon to promote blood donation, Chemmanur continues to open new showrooms even amid the controversy.

