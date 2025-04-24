Karmani Movie Launched

The movie Karmani was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony held at the sacred premises of Filmnagar Temple in Hyderabad. Directed by Ramesh Anegouni, the film features Nagamahesh, Roopalakshmi, 'Baahubali' fame Prabhakar, and Racha Ravi in lead roles. It is being jointly produced by Manjula Chavan and Ramesh Goud Anegouni under the banners of Ramarajyam Movie Makers and Ananthalakshmi Productions.

As part of the ceremony, senior actor Nagamahesh gave the inaugural clap for the first shot, while producer Manjula Chavan switched on the camera.

Director Ramesh Anegouni, who previously received a positive response from the audience for his 2022 film Manninchava, is once again collaborating with the same team for this exciting new project Karmani. Speaking to the media during the launch, he said, "Movies launched at the Filmnagar Temple usually become super hits. We strongly believe this sentiment will bless our film Karmani as well. The first schedule will begin in the first week of May, and we will reveal more details soon."

Producer Manjula Chavan added, "We are delighted to launch our film Karmani at the divine premises of Filmnagar Temple. We have assembled a talented team, and we are confident that this film will offer something special to the industry."

