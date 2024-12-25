December 26 holiday for schools, colleges in AP

The Christmas holiday on December 25 has ended, and students in Andhra Pradesh are now preparing to make the most of another holiday as December 26 is also a holiday. All these holidays are indeed a welcome respite for the student community, who have otherwise been working hard throughout the year.

With two consecutive holidays now available, students can indulge in their favourite activities. Quality time with family and friends and recharging those batteries is now possible with such a break. This means relaxation but also an opportunity to pursue hobbies and interests outside school.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on December 26, an extended holiday for the students, and the institutions will be reopened on December 27 so that students can return to their regular academic activities.

Students are very excited to get an extra day off and most students are planning to utilize it. Be it a movie, playing games, or just sleeping in, the excitement is there for students to enjoy this day.

The extended holiday is a good period for students to relax and come back to their studies refreshed and rejuvenated. Given that the holiday season has fully kicked in, time off is being maximized, and students have been enjoying every moment so far.

