Laos enhances tourism sector to attract visitors, boost local businesses

Vientiane, Dec 25 (IANS) Laos is working to enhance its tourism sector to attract more visitors and create greater opportunities for local businesses.

Soutvimon, a vendor selling handicraft products in Lao capital Vientiane, is optimistic that the booming tourism industry will help create more job opportunities, promote local businesses, and bring long-term economic benefits to communities.

"I believe Laos has great potential to boost its tourism industry, which will provide an opportunity for Lao people to improve their livelihoods. As more visitors come to Laos, local businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and souvenir shops are set to benefit," she told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

She added that the boost in tourism opens doors for her business to reach a larger audience, as foreign visitors are more likely to purchase local products and services.

Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has convened a meeting to evaluate the implementation of the Visit Laos Year 2024 tourism promotion campaign, laying the groundwork for future tourism initiatives.

Speaking at the meeting on Monday, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket emphasised the government's commitment to tourism as a vital economic sector, highlighting its role in job creation, income generation, and foreign currency inflows, all of which significantly contribute to Laos' economic and social development.

Laos is formulating a plan to enhance its tourism sector, focusing on promoting high-quality tourism that meets international standards.

Phengchanh, a street food vendor, said, "I believe that as tourism continues to grow, more customers will come, creating higher income and better opportunities for all local vendors like me."

"At the same time, we need to focus on the quality of our products and services, because satisfied tourists could return and recommend us to others. The more tourists we attract, the more opportunities there are for businesses like mine to grow and provide employment for local people," he added.

