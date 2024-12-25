Sankranti Holidays 2024: AP Government Reduces Holidays for School Students

The festive season is here, and students are eagerly waiting for the Sankranti holidays. However, the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to reduce the holidays has left the students disappointed. The government has declared only a few days of holidays, citing the upcoming 10th-class exams as the reason.

For students, the Sankranti holidays are a time to relax and have fun with family and friends. It's a break from the usual routine of exams, homework, and projects. The holidays provide an opportunity for students to recharge and come back to school with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

During the Sankranti holidays, most students visit their hometowns, and the festival is an excellent time to celebrate together with traditional festivities, like cockfights, special food, and new clothes. It's a period for reconnecting with their roots and spending good quality time with loved ones.

This opportunity is being taken away from students by the Andhra Pradesh government due to its decision to reduce holidays. The students as well as parents have faced disappointment and frustration in regards to this move.

The decision would be considered unfair, especially coming at a time when many students have been eagerly waiting to go on holiday. Shortened holidays would not, therefore, be enough for students to take some breaks and rejuvenate themselves emotionally and mentally.

The government should give its priority to the welfare and well-being of its students. Reducing holidays seems like a minor issue, but it can be very effective in affecting the mental health and academic performance of the students.

It is time for the government to think again and declare more holidays for the students. After all, Sankranti is a time for celebration and joy, and students deserve to be a part of it.

