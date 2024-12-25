December 26 holiday or not?

As the festive season is at its peak, everyone is inquisitive to know whether December 26 will be a holiday or not. With Christmas celebrations coming to an end, schools and offices are either closing for an extended break or resuming normal operations.

In India, different states declare their holidays differently, and sometimes people are not aware of what their state is doing regarding the holidays; it is essential to have it all sorted. And now, here is an articulation of which have made Dthe ecember 26th holiday and which haven't made it.

States announcing holidays on December 26th

Telangana has declared December 26 as a holiday occasioned by Christmas holidays in its state. Schools will go on holiday, together with offices, and extend their break.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains have led to the Tamil Nadu government declaring December 26 as a holiday for schools and colleges.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has declared December 26 as a holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rains in the state.

Odisha: Odisha has declared December 26 as a holiday for schools and colleges as it falls on Christmas Day.

States with No Holiday on December 26

Maharashtra: December 26 is not declared as a holiday. Schools and colleges will operate normally.

Gujarat: December 26 is not declared as a holiday. Schools and colleges will operate normally.

Delhi: December 26 is not declared as a holiday. Schools and colleges will operate normally.

Other States

Karnataka has declared December 25 as a Christmas holiday but no declaration made for December 26 to date.

West Bengal: West Bengal has declared December 25 as a Christmas holiday but no declaration made for December 26 to date.

