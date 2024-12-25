Omar Abdullah conducts surprise visit of Kashmir's premier healthcare institutions

Srinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday carried out a surprise visit to Kashmir's premier healthcare institutions and gave orders on the spot for upgradation & improvement.

Conducting surprise inspections of premier health Institutions in Srinagar to gain firsthand knowledge of the facilities and services being provided to patients and their attendants, the Chief Minister visited the Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, one of the region’s top orthopaedic healthcare facilities. During his inspection, he toured various sections and wards, interacting with patients and attendants to understand their concerns.

Accompanied by Minister of Health, Sakeena Itoo, senior faculty members and Doctors, he engaged with hospital staff to assess the winter arrangements, treatment facilities and the availability of medical professionals and paramedics.

CM Abdullah also inspected the state-of-the-art additional block of the hospital, constructed under the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) with funding from the World Bank. Designed with earthquake-resilient technology, the block will add 160 beds, doubling the hospital’s total capacity from 150 to 310 beds.

During his visit, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to expedite the completion of the new block, which is critical for addressing the space crunch caused by a fire incident in 2022 that reduced the hospital’s original capacity of 200 beds.

He directed the executing agencies to ensure its swift operationalisation by January 2025 to enhance patient care and to dedicate the facility to public service.

The Chief Minister also inspected the 500-bed Children’s Hospital in Bemina, where he interacted with patients, attendants, and hospital staff. During his visit, attendants from far-flung areas raised concerns about the lack of a Sarai (inn) for their stay.

The Chief Minister immediately directed the authorities concerned to construct a ‘Sarai’ to accommodate attendants and alleviate their difficulties.

As hospital staff highlighted the challenges of expanding super-speciality facilities due to express space constraints, he assured them that their issue would be addressed on priority. He also promised to resolve the shortage of medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, not only at this hospital but across healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed hospital authorities to ensure the timely availability of medicines and other essential facilities for patients. During the inspections, Omar Abdullah reiterated his government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure ensuring better facilities for the public and addressing manpower shortages in health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister was accompanied during his visits by Health Minister Itoo, the Medical Superintendent of the Children’s Hospital, senior faculty members and other officials.

