Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collections: Strong Show on Tuesday, Rs. 20 Crore Prediction for Christmas

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) continues its remarkable run at the box office. After an impressive Monday collection of Rs. 11.75 crores, the film maintained a solid hold on Tuesday, bringing in Rs. 11.50 crores. This consistent performance marks the film’s third consecutive week of double-digit earnings on weekdays, something never seen before in cinema history.

Though expectations were high for Tuesday due to Christmas Eve, the collections were slightly lower than anticipated. However, given the challenges faced by many films in achieving double-digit earnings on weekdays, Pushpa 2's results are nothing short of extraordinary. In a year when even opening day collections have struggled to reach double digits, this Sukumar-directed film continues to perform strongly on its 20th day in theatres.

With Christmas day today, the film is set for another big day, with collections expected to hit Rs. 20 crores. Even if it falls short, a collection of Rs. 17-18 crores would still be a remarkable achievement. Despite competition from new releases like Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John, Pushpa 2 remains the top performer.

So far, the Allu Arjun starrer has earned Rs. 715.75 crores globally, and it is expected to easily surpass Rs. 730 crores today. With its continued success, Pushpa 2 is on track to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.