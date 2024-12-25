Inspector suspended for allowing BJP leaders in police station during CT Ravi's arrest

Belagavi, Dec 25 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Wednesday suspended the Inspector of Khanapur Police Station in Belagavi on the charges of violating the superior officers' orders by letting BJP leaders inside the police station during MLC C. T. Ravi's arrest.

IGP (Northern Range) Vikash Kumar Vikash has issued the order of suspension in this regard.

"On December 19, BJP MLC C. T. Ravi was shifted to Khanapur Police Station from the Hirebagewadi Police Station. Strict instructions were given not to allow anyone inside the station. It was also instructed to arrange security with available staff of the police station," the IGP stated.

"Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak had not made proper security arrangements. The political leaders barged inside the police station. This had created confusion on the premises of the police station. He had failed to prevent the entry of political leaders," the IGP said.

The IGP said that a suspension order is issued for violating the orders from superior officers, dereliction of duty, negligence and irresponsible behaviour by the officer.

Meanwhile, the development has taken a political turn with the BJP, Dalit and pro-Kannada organisations calling for a Khanapur bandh to protest the Police Inspector's suspension.

Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara held a meeting of police officers in Belagavi.

Talking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "The matter of C. T. Ravi was not discussed in the meeting. The case is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). When the matter is being investigated, I won't make any comments."

"The decision to suspend Manjunath Nayak was taken by the senior officers of the department. The government will not interfere in the matter in any eventuality," he maintained.

Deputy CM Shivakumar had slammed the BJP leaders for holding a meeting in the Khanapur police station.

A BJP delegation comprising senior BJP leaders from Belagavi, including Anil Benake and Subhash Patil, met IGP Vikas Kumar and Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang on Wednesday and demanded the arrest of the accused who allegedly attacked Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

The Karnataka BJP delegation had demanded Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to intervene in the investigation of the derogatory remark case involving Ravi and Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and to ensure a judicial inquiry.

BJP leader R. Ashoka had alleged that police stations have effectively turned into Congress offices in Karnataka and said that he is sceptical about the impartiality of police investigations.

The row erupted on December 19 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict". This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer". Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi's arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar.

However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, creating further political drama.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had said that the case is a closed chapter and the police interference is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Minister Hebbalkar challenged Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala in Karnataka, regarding his alleged use of derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.