CM Siddaramaiah condoles death of 3 K'taka soldiers in J&K accident

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the death of three soldiers from the state near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir after a vehicle belonging to the Indian Army fell into a gorge.

The Chief Minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of soldiers from Karnataka -- Dayananda Tirukannanavar, Anoop, and Mahesh Marigonda. May their souls rest in peace. I pray to God to give their families the strength to bear this immense loss."

The Chief Minister added that Karnataka will always remember the martyrdom and sacrifice of these brave soldiers.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said, "The news of a road accident near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, in which five soldiers, including three from Karnataka, lost their lives, is deeply saddening."

"Subedar Dayanand Tirkannavar (45) from Sambra village near Belagavi, Anoop (33) from Bijadi in Koteshwar near Kundapur, and Mahesh Marigonda (25) from Mahalingapur are the three soldiers from Karnataka who were martyred. May their souls rest in peace, and may God give their family members the strength to bear this immense loss," Ashoka stated.

Mahesh served in the 11th Maratha Regiment for six years. Mahesh was married three years ago. Anoop served in the Indian Army for 13 years and is survived by a 1-year-old child. He was married two years ago.

The Indian Army informed the district administration and families of the deceased and the mortal remains of soldiers were expected to reach their residences by Thursday.

Five soldiers were killed and five others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that the army vehicle, which was on its way from Nilam Headquarters to the Balnoi Ghora Post, met with an accident upon reaching Ghora Post.

"The vehicle fell into a deep gorge around 300-350 feet deep resulting in on-the-spot death of five soldiers and serious injuries to five other soldiers. The vehicle was part of the 11 MLI (Maratha Light Infantry). After receiving the distress call, the quick reaction team (QRT) of 11 MLI immediately reached the spot and undertook rescue and relief operations," an official said.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the condition of a few of them is said to be critical, the official said.

The Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the army said on X: “All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care”.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen M.V. SuchindraKumar and all ranks also extended their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers.

"DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", it said in a post on X.

The army has been maintaining heightened vigil on the Line of Control (LoC) after intelligence reports that terrorists are waiting at the launch pads across the border to infiltrate into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed by heavy snowfall this year.

