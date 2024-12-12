December 13 a holiday for schools, and colleges?

The relentless rainfall in Tamil Nadu has brought public life to a standstill, causing waterlogging and flooding in many districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for extremely heavy rains in 23 districts, mainly coastal and delta areas, where the low-pressure system over the Southeast Bay of Bengal was intensifying into a depression.

Given the deteriorating situation, educational institutions in a few districts have been closed today, December 12. Heavy rainfalls have also affected the functioning of Chennai International Airport, and several flights are facing delays.

With the IMD predicting a further deterioration in the weather tomorrow, December 13, schools and colleges will likely be closed in the affected areas. The persistent rainfall has already caused significant disruptions, and authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, various districts like Chittoor, Tirupati and Nellore are the most affected areas with heavy rains. If the situation worsens there is a high chance that schools and colleges will get a holiday.

Flight operations affected

Heavy rain has caused a disruption in flight movements at Chennai International Airport. Departures of 15 flights are being delayed from Chennai while incoming flights are allowed only after thorough checking of the runways. International flights also to Sharjah, Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Singapore have been delayed along with domestic ones to other cities.

Authorities have asked people to stay indoors and not travel unless essential. The situation is closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as needed.

Given that IMD has warned of rains tomorrow, it is of high importance that people stay aware of their surroundings and stay alert and prepared in the concerned localities. Schools and colleges remaining closed tomorrow would have their students staying indoors; thus parents must keep an eye on this development and continue updating the information.

