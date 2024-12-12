FIH Pro League: Netherlands women dominate Germany; England men pull off comeback win

Santiago del Estero (Argentina), Dec 12 (IANS) The Netherlands women picked up their first win of the new FIH Pro League season in dominant fashion with a 6-1 thrashing of Germany. Frederique Malta tallied twice, picking up her 100th goal for the Oranje.

With less than 24 hours of rest since falling to Argentina in shootouts, Germany was faced with the task of taking on the reigning Pro League champion Netherlands. Despite only finding brief moments of possession, Germany kept the Netherlands off the board in the first quarter.

Good chances for the Oranje included a backhand shot by Freeke Moes that flew just over the crossover, a Pien Dicke shot saved by Germany’s Nathalie Kubalski and a penalty corner by Jansen that was blocked by the Germany defense.

The tension finally broke for the Netherlands a minute and a half into the second quarter when Moes nailed a backhand shot past Kubalski. Down 1-0, Germany began piecing together more bits of possession, to the frustration of the Oranje. It looked like neither team would score as the quarter drew to a close, but in the final seconds, Frederique Malta pulled right around the goalkeeper to increase the Netherlands lead to 2-0.

Germany won their first set piece opportunity seven minutes into the second half, and on the subsequently awarded penalty corner, won a video referral for a penalty stroke. In a critical moment, the attempt from Stine Kurz was shut down by Anne Veenendal. The missed opportunity only fueled the fire for the Netherlands, who continued to earn penalty corner chances and saw a goal from Jansen in the 41st minute.

Continuing with a dominant attack in the fourth, the Netherlands earned another set piece chance in the 49th minute. Despite a less-than-ideal reception at the top, the chance worked out, with Jansen sending the ball to the bottom right corner. Malta then tallied her 100th goal off a penalty stroke attempt the next minute, giving the Netherlands a solid 5-0 lead.

In 52nd minute, Germany found a consolation goal off a penalty corner straight shot by Lisa Nolte. In retaliation, Moes dribbled past the German defensive line and nailed a clean reverse shot for their sixth and final goal of the match.

On the other hand, Ireland men nearly pulled off an upset over England in their first Pro League match of the 2024-25 season, but were unable to withstand a fourth-quarter surge and the score were levelled 3-3. England sent the match into shootouts, where they won 3-2.

Adam Walker, in his senior debut, opened up the scoring for Ireland with a powerful drag flick, off of a penalty corner won in the fourth minute. As the two teams settled in, both sides saw some offensive chances, getting shut down each time. With two minutes remaining in the first, England’s James Mazarelo shut down two shots off an Ireland set piece opportunity.

Ireland needed just 35 seconds of the second frame to double their lead. A fast break up the field materialised into a one-time reverse chip into the cage from Jonathan Lynch. The second half of the frame was characterised by England on the attack and James Milliken making clutch saves in net for Ireland. In the 26th minute, England’s Stuart Rushmere sent a penalty corner flick out wide, and another set piece chance sent in by Sam Ward was snuffed by Milliken.

Ireland substituted Luke Roleston in goal to start the third, and he performed up to par with his first-half counterpart. England kept up their tempo but continued to be shut down by the Ireland defense, as well as failed to capitalise on their chances - including a beautifully executed pass up to an unmarked Sam Ward which saw no result. Despite all their possession, England trailed 2-0 heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter had no shortage of action. England finally caught their break when a penalty corner was converted by James Albery on the rebound. With 10 minutes remaining an Ireland set piece was blocked on the line by Thomas Sorsby, preventing the goal but conceding a penalty stroke, which was made by Cole Lee.

With 7 minutes to score two goals, England pulled their goalkeeper to enjoy an extra field player. The move paid off, as Nicholas Park dribbled baseline and sent the ball center, where Jack Waller guided it into the cage. With zip in their step, England tallied another not one minute later, finished by Zachary Wallace to tie the match 3-3 before the final hooter.

Daragh Walsh got the shootouts started for Ireland, making good on his attempt. England’s Albery kept it tied with a reverse shot, then Walker was denied by Mazarelo and Conor Williamson faced the same fate from Roleston. Lynch notched a second for Ireland, but Stuart Rushmere followed up for England, putting the score at 2-2 after three attempts.

Everything stayed even after the fourth round when C. Empey and Jack Waller missed for Ireland and England, respectively. The fifth round was the final as Ireland’s A. Empey was shut down and Zach Wallace made it to give England the shootout victory.

