December 13: Heavy rain alert for AP; holiday for schools?

The Bay of Bengal low-pressure area has intensified and is advancing toward the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. It is bringing heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh. According to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency, this weather system has expanded surface circulation and is likely to cause moderate to heavy rainfalls in several districts.

The agency said today, that light to moderate rains would occur in several districts such as Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kurnool, Annamaya, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai on December 12 and 13. Some places may get heavy rains and the officials have issued alerts to the farmers to take necessary precautions so that their crops are safe.

Rainfall has been reported in Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamaya districts, where moderate rain has fallen in Railway Kodur in Annamaya district since last night. As a response, the collector of the district declared a holiday for the schools and colleges in the Chittoor district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert, warning of a high chance of a cyclone on December 12 and 13. The agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several districts. Heavy rains are expected in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamaya, and Nellore districts on December 12, while heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Prakasam, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts on December 13.

In light of the negative weather conditions that are being expected, the authorities have requested that citizens be aware and prepared. Schools and colleges would probably remain closed on 12th and 13th December, and the farming community has been warned to take necessary measures so as not to let crops go to waste.

The weather forecast shows light to moderate rains in several districts on December 11, while the districts of Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamaya, and Nellore will experience heavy rains on December 12. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the districts of Prakasam, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur on December 13.

