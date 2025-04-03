April 3 to 6 Rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka; No Holiday declared!

A rain warning has been issued for various states in India, such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and North Interior Karnataka, with heavy showers expected from April 3 to 6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy showers and gusty winds in these states, and people have been advised to take precautions. Though the states got rain alerts, the government has not announced any holidays for schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect heavy rainfall between April 3 and 5, as per IMD. Kerala and Mahe will experience strong showers between April 3 and 6, whereas North Interior Karnataka will have the same on April 3. The weather office also issued a warning of squally winds at 40 to 50 mph over South Peninsular India from April 3 to 6.

Besides, people in Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Central India, Jharkhand, and Odisha may experience light rain with thunderstorms between April 3 and 4. Although the rain would provide relief from the heat, people must take proper precautions to ensure their safety.

Precautions and Advisories

The IMD has put out several advisories to help maintain public safety:

Stay indoors and try not to travel

Take safe havens and refrain from seeking shelter under trees

Switch off electricity and electronics when idle

Stay away from water bodies

Other Weather Warnings

Along with the predictions of heavy rainfall, the IMD has also issued warnings of:

Strong winds at 40 to 50 mph across South Peninsular India from April 3 to 6

Light rain with thunderstorms across Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Central India, Jharkhand, and Odisha from April 3 to 4

As the rains continue to relieve us of the hot weather, the locals must be cognizant of the weather and be prepared to adopt necessary precautions so that they stay safe. We can thereby curtail the possible dangers that accrue with a heavy downpour and make everything safe and pleasant for everyone involved.

In summary, though the rain has been a relief from the heat, it's important to be ready for the forecasted heavy rains to come. By staying aware and taking precautions, we can have a safe and pleasant experience for everyone.

