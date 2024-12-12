Sai Pallavi refutes rumours about turning vegetarian for ‘Ramayana’: ‘Fabricated lies’

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Tagging the claims as “fabricated lies”, actress Sai Pallavi has debunked rumours about turning vegetarian for ‘Ramayana’, where she will be seen playing the role of Sita alongside Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama.

The actress took to X, formerly called Twitter, where she warned of legal action against any “cooked up crappy story”. According to media reports, the actress has always followed a vegetarian diet.

Sai Pallavi penned a note after a Tamil publication claimed that she has given up non-vegetarian food, as she is playing the role of Sita.

The actress wrote: “Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career!”

She added: “Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!”

Talking about the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, actor Ranbir Kapoor described it as “India’s greatest story” to deadline.com. He had also revealed that he finished shooting part one of the film and will "shoot part 2 soon".

Ranbir said, “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story.”

He added: “And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have, it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."

The film also stars Yash will be playing Ravana in the film. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.