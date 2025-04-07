Harry Brook succeeds Jos Buttler as England's new men’s white-ball captain

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Right-handed batter Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain of the England men’s white-ball teams. Brook succeeds Jos Buttler, who stepped down from the role following England’s early exit from 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Brook had stood in for an injured Buttler as the England captain when the side played an ODI series against Australia in September last year. Brook had also captained England at the 2018 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup in New Zealand.

"It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team.”

“To now be given that chance means a great deal to me. I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.”

“There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got,” said Brook in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday.

Brook, 26, has been a key part of England’s white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022 and is currently ranked number two in the ICC Test rankings. So far, Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34, with a highest score of 110.

He has also played 44 T20Is, with a highest score of 81 and was part of the team that won the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia under Buttler’s leadership. Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, expressed elation over Brook taking the top role.

"I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats. He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.”

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments," he said.

Brook’s first assignment as England captain will be a three match ODI series and as many T20I games against the West Indies, starting on May 29 at Edgbaston. It also kickstarts the road of preparation for England towards 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, as well as for 2027 ODI World Cup, slated to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

