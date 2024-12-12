December 12 holiday for schools and colleges here in Tamil Nadu

With Tamil Nadu receiving steady heavy rains, schools have been shut today, December 12 in 10 districts. These districts have witnessed school shutdowns including Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfalls in the state, and therefore, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts.

IMD has forecast isolated thunderstorms and lightning in the districts. Heavy rain is also likely to fall in some other districts, such as Chennai, Thiruvallu, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

Students should, in the meantime, consult with their schools regarding any current updates on this because they could miss important updates from their respective schools. All confirmed school closings are pending updates as parents are cautioned to remain informed regarding local news and weather updates.

Precautions in Tamil Nadu Government:

Public Safety is ensured by deploying the NDRF, along with other precautionary measures taken by the government. It is requested that people take proper safety measures and step out only if it is really essential.

Tamil Nadu weather alerts and emergency measures

Follow local news and weather reports for updates on school closures and weather conditions.

Call your school to know about school closure.

Avoid going outside unless it is unavoidable.

Follow safety guidelines to ensure public safety.

