December 12 schools holiday in AP likely!

A severe low-pressure system has intensified over the Bay of Bengal, and as per the India Meteorological Department, it may likely deliver heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, Rayalaseema, and Yanam on December 12.

The system, in the opinion of IMD, is expected to move northwestward during the next 24 hours before making landfall on the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast. For this reason, the weather department has issued advisories asking the fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal from December 11 to 13 since the sea conditions are hazardous.

The low-pressure system had already brought a sudden weather change in the southern coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. The skies turned cloudy, with strong winds gusting across the entire region, and a marked dip in temperatures has been noticed.

Schools May Declare a Holiday Tomorrow

The severe weather alert could mean that schools in the area may declare a holiday tomorrow, December 13. Parents and students are encouraged to check with the schools they are enrolled in regarding the declaration of holidays.

People in the affected areas should be cautious and stay indoors during such heavy rainfall. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates on the weather forecast.

