K’taka CM’s concern for Wayanad sign of slavery, says BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (IANS) Criticising the offer of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Kerala government to build 100 houses in landslide ravaged Wayanad, the BJP on Wednesday chided his concern as a sign of slavery.

Priyanka Gandhi represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency which was hit by major landslides this year in which over 200 people lost their lives as two villages were swept away.

BJP MLC and former National General Secretary, C.T. Ravi stated that the Karnataka government has given assurances of building houses for the victims of the landslide.

“The gesture is right in terms of humanity. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s concern in this regard does not seem to be out of concern for humanity. This is a clear sign of slavery. Wayanad was represented by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and presently it is represented by Priyanka Gandhi. The government in the state is not bothered about maternal deaths, suicide of farmers. The state government does not care about the farmer who ended life after fighting with an officer,” Ravi claimed.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, you don’t care about the crisis in the state. Your Wayanad concern is a sign of slavery,” Ravi alleged.

“We will raise the issue in the state legislature. There has to be a probe by the Special Investigation Team over maternal deaths and deaths of newborn babies,” Ravi slammed.

“The Congress leaders are occupied answering allegations faced by CM Siddaramaiah. The government is focussed on protecting its interests and not the interest of the state,” Ravi claimed.

In February, the Congress-led Karnataka government had announced Rs 15 lakh relief for the family of a person who was killed in an elephant attack in Kerala.

The Siddaramaiah government had stated that the elephant had strayed into Kerala from Bandipur forest of Karnataka.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had announced the compensation after meeting CM Siddaramaiah.

However, when the issue turned controversial, the family from Kerala had refused compensation from the Karnataka government.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s statement to clear night traffic restrictions in Bandipur reserve forest area during campaigning for Wayanad Lok Sabha elections also triggered controversy.

In his letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Kindly recall that during my visit to Wayanad following the unfortunate landslide incident, I had announced my government’s commitment to donate 100 houses to support the affected families.

“This initiative was aimed at providing a secure and stable environment for those who have lost their homes, livelihoods, and dear ones. The announcement was duly communicated to the Chief Secretary of Kerala for further coordination.

“It is concerning that no communication has been received from the Government of Kerala regarding the necessary guidelines or directions to implement this project, preventing us from moving forward with the commitment.

“To facilitate this initiative, I also wish to convey that my government is ready to purchase land required for constructing the houses, ensuring swift progress in providing relief to the affected families.”

“Looking forward to your response and collaboration on this matter,” the CM stated in his letter to his counterpart in Kerala.

