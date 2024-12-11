December 23 - 28: Winter holidays for Schools, and colleges

Winter vacation dates have finally been announced for schoolchildren. The School Education Department has announced that the winter holidays will start on December 23 and will continue till December 28.

Apart from the scheduled winter break, children will also enjoy two extra days off on December 24 and 29, courtesy of Sunday. This means that students will get a total of 8 days of winter vacation this year.

The winter vacation is not limited to schoolchildren alone. Students of B.Ed.-D.Ed. colleges in the state will also benefit from the winter break.

Notably, the School Education Department has declared a total of 64 days of holiday for the 2024-25 academic session. The days declared include national holidays, festivals, and other breaks. Well, school-going students or B.Ed.-D.Ed.

