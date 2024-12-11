December 11, 12 heavy rains here in AP; Holiday for schools likely

A low-pressure system is currently persisting in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rains to the south coast and Rayalaseema regions on December 11 and 12. The system is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts on December 12, according to weather forecasts.

Some regions include Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Satyasai among the districts that received warning signals from the heavy downpour alert given out by the India Meteorological Department, in addition to an already issued thunderstorm notice to expect moderate to heavy downfall.

The low-pressure system will significantly affect Rayalaseema and the southern coast over the next couple of days. The weather persons have predicted light to moderately heavy rainfalls in many regions, which is likely to be extremely heavy in many places.

Since it's forecasted to be heavy rain, there's a strong likelihood that schools in the said areas will declare a holiday for December 12. The public, especially parents and students, are advised to call or contact their respective schools regarding such declarations.

Besides the heavy rain alert, the IMD has also issued a warning for strong winds and rough seas along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

The weather department has also predicted another low-pressure system near the Andaman Islands next week that may bring more rainfall to the region.

The southern coastline and Rayalaseema are expected to experience wet and stormy weather for the next few days. So, people are advised not to go outdoors unless necessary.

