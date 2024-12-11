Aditya Seal cuts his hair short for new war action project

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actor Aditya Seal is sporting a new military-inspired haircut for his upcoming high octane action war-based project by a debutant director.

Sources have confirmed that Aditya is set to be gearing up to join the trend.

A source said: "As an actor, transformation is a key part of the craft. Exploring different roles and personas keeps Aditya excited and challenges him to push his boundaries.”

“His new look has certainly stirred some curiosity, and while we can’t confirm or deny anything right now, we can say that he is always on the lookout for projects that allow him to explore uncharted territory as an artist”.

War-based stories have always fascinated Aditya, shared the source.

“Not just for their action sequences but for the depth and emotion they bring to the screen. Such projects showcase human resilience and sacrifice, and as an actor, that’s something he would love to dive into,” the source added.

“The love Aditya received for Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani was overwhelming, and it reaffirmed his belief in taking on unconventional roles. The new look is for an action genre project”.

Aditya was last seen in the big screen in “Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Johnny Lever, and many others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, “Khel Khel Mein” tells the story of a group of friends and their partners who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other.

Aditya made his film debut as a teenager with the erotic film Ek Chhotisi Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala. As an adult, he starred in the romantic drama film Tum Bin II and had a supporting role in the teen film Student of the Year 2. He was then seen in series such as Fittrat and The Empire.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.