Manjari Fadnnis: I’ve come a long way while it still feels like i'm only getting started

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnnis has spoken about all that she is thankful for in 2024 and said that she has come a long way while it still feels like she is only getting started.

“It's been a year of lots of new beginnings. Reinventing myself, rewiring my system feels so good and so much to look forward to… This year my film ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ which was getting so much love since the last 2 years at so many festivals, finally released and the love of critics & audience here in India was so fulfilling.”

The actress talked about finally beginning her journey in the music industry with her first single releasing.

“Collaborating with Meenakshi Seshadhri who I have adored since I was a little girl…. Winning Femina Maharashtra achieves 2024… to my new car. All Feels like such an accomplishment and a validation for all these years I have been a part of this beautiful industry.”

“Especially for a teenager who came all those years back without knowing a single person in Mumbai in the film industry, having been told it’s a short span career to have been thriving in the industry for more than 17 years…”

“I think I’ve come a long way while it still feels like I'm only getting started.”

Talking about her new year resolution, she said: “Resolutions I feel are always jinxed. So instead i’d like to call them my ‘Intent of 2025’ - I want to get to the personal best fitness level possible… Work on my voice everyday & create lots of music…”

“Go on a road trip every other month… Be more social (I'm a homebody so need to be pushed out)… I made that 1 long trip. I have been procrastinating for many years… Spend more time with my close friends & my family… Read at least 24 books in the year… & Make a lot of Money!”

