TGPSC Group 1 Results 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the results for the TGPSC Group 1 Prelims Results 2024 on Sunday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates who are qualified for the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Group 1 Mains exam. Here’s the step by step guide to check your results:

Visit the official website of TGPSC — tspsc.gov.in On the home page, click on TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024 link Enter the login details and click submit Check your results and download the page for future reference

The Commission had conducted the TGPSC Group 1 prelims exam 2024 on June 9, 2024. The prelims exam was conducted in 897 centres across Telangana. Over 4 lakh candidates had applied for the services exam while a little over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The recruitment board aims to fill in 563 vacancies across various administrative roles in the state government.



