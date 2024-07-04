How to study abroad: Your guide to securing scholarships

Gone are the days when pursuing education abroad was a challenging task. Now, things have changed dramatically. There's been a surge in international student numbers especially many students from Greater Hyderabad are going abroad. This trend is expanding to smaller cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Nalgonda, where interest in overseas education is growing.

Aspiring international students are seeking guidance from educational consultancies in Hyderabad to facilitate their foreign study plans. With global admission intakes set to begin next month, experts advise that careful planning can lead to successful completion of studies abroad. They emphasise the importance of understanding the requirements and necessary precautions for international education.

Growing Awareness about Education Abroad:

Previously, international education was thought to be a costly affair. Limited awareness also contributed to a lack of motivation for studying overseas. However, the landscape has transformed due to several factors like increased opportunities, increased awareness, and easier communication with those already studying abroad. These changes have led to a rise in international student numbers. The process of obtaining passports has been streamlined, foreign visas are easily available and scholarship opportunities have increased.

How to Get a Visa?

A student visa allows you to reside and study in the foreign for the duration of your academic program. Upon completion, you're typically granted a two-year work permit. If you're unable to secure suitable employment within this period, you must return to your home country.

To obtain a student visa, you can apply either at the host country's consulate or embassy or through their official online visa application portal.

Different countries have varying visa classifications for students:

The United States issues F, M, and J visas

The United Kingdom provides Tier-4 visas

Canada offers Study Permits

Last year, approximately 75,000 individuals from Telangana and neighbouring state travelled to the United States for various purposes. Of these, an estimated 22,500 were Hyderabad students. According to a report by the Open Door organisation, out of the 1.3 lakh people who went to Canada, around 35,000 were from Hyderabad. The report also indicates that Hyderabad sent a significant number of students to other countries as well.

Required Qualifications for Studying Abroad:

A conduct certificate from your previous educational institution

A valid passport

Legitimate sources of income

English language proficiency (demonstrated by high scores in IELTS or TOEFL)

Medical and police clearance certificates

Universities give admissions based on scores from various standardised tests such as TOEFL, IELTS, Duolingo, SAT, and GRE. Each institution and country may have different score requirements for these exams.

After submitting your visa application, you'll have to attend an interview with a consular officer. The purpose of the interview is to verify the information provided in your application. You'll be asked comprehensive questions about your motivations for studying abroad and your post-graduation plans.

Reasons for Visa Rejections:

Visa applications for international study are sometimes rejected for various reasons which include:

Insufficient or unclear proof of financial resources

Inaccurate or incomplete documentation

Failure to demonstrate intent to return to your home country after completing studies

Poor academic performance or low grades

Any errors or suspected fraudulent information in the application

How to Secure Scholarships for International Study:

Not all international students can afford full tuition at foreign universities. Scholarships can significantly reduce this financial burden. Here are some tips to improve your chances of obtaining scholarships:

Scholarships are offered by universities, government bodies, and private organisations. Regularly check websites of all these entities, not just university sites. Begin researching scholarship opportunities a year before your planned departure. Apply for scholarships before focusing on university admissions. Most scholarship applications don't require an admission letter, so apply early rather than waiting for university acceptance. Consider partial scholarships alongside full ones. It's possible to receive multiple scholarships, so explore all options. Don't assume scholarships are only for top students. Many organisations offer scholarships based on sports, extracurricular activities, or other skills. Identify these opportunities that match your unique strengths.

TOEFL Exam Integrity Issues:

Significant irregularities were uncovered in last year's TOEFL examinations. Some individuals are luring prospective international students with promises of artificially inflated scores on TOEFL and GRE exams. However, trusting such offers can lead to severe consequences.

If you participate in these fraudulent practices and travel abroad, you will likely face severe consequences in the host country. This can result in immediate deportation back to India. Moreover, you risk being barred from future international travel or study opportunities.

Government Initiatives for International Student Exchange:

The Indian central government has implemented various programs to facilitate international exposure for Indian students. These initiatives aim to provide opportunities for studying abroad and gaining insights into diverse cultures and traditions.

These programs allow Indian students to attend foreign universities for short-term periods. Some notable examples include: