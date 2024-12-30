How Allu Arjun Solely Responsible? How Can One Blame the Hero?: Pawan Kalyan’s Comments on Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Incident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan today made interesting remarks regarding the Sandhya Theatre incident, suggesting that Allu Arjun was left isolated following the tragic event. During a chat with journalists, Pawan shared his thoughts on the situation, stating that if no one from the production team or the unit had visited the victim's family, it would have been expected from the hero. He also mentioned that the incident seemed to have escalated from a simple issue to a bigger one. "A small issue snowballed into a much bigger one," commented Pawan Kalyan.

In the wake of the ongoing rumors about differences between Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun, Pawan's positive comments have sparked significant interest. Pawan Kalyan expressed that Allu Arjun should have gone to the victim’s family and offered an apology.

However, contrary to this, Allu Arjun’s team had been supporting the family since December 5, since the death of the victim. The victim’s husband also acknowledged this support publicly. Before any police involvement or legal actions, Allu Arjun's team had provided an initial financial aid of ₹10 lakh and promised to cover the hospital expenses for the injured Sri Tej. Allu Arjun has been continuously monitoring the health of the young victim. The victim’s family also made it clear that they would withdraw the case against the actor.

Thus, it became clear that the issue was not about Allu Arjun failing to apologize, as some had suggested. Pawan Kalyan also pointed out that when fans come to see their hero at the theatre, the theatre management should ensure adequate security measures. But it seems some are still attempting to blame Allu Arjun for the incident. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also criticized the waving of hands by the fans, emphasizing that if the hero had not acknowledged them, it would have been seen in a negative light. Pawan Kalyan, drawing from his own experience in the industry, pointed out that not acknowledging fans could lead to misunderstandings about the hero's intentions.

Pawan Kalyan also commented that the film industry works as a team, and it is wrong to single out one person when an incident occurs. He emphasized that blaming only the hero in this case is unjust. His comments seem to be aimed at clarifying the ongoing debate between Allu Arjun and himself. It is clear that Pawan Kalyan’s remarks aim to resolve the situation and prevent further tarnishing of Allu Arjun's image. His comments are likely to disappoint many who have been pointing fingers at the actor.