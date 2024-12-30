Constructive talks, says delegation of BPSC candidates after meeting Bihar chief secretary

Patna, Dec 30 (IANS) A day after the lathi-charge on candidates, a delegation of 10 BPSC aspirants met Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Monday to discuss their concerns.

After the meeting, the candidates described the discussion as having taken place in a constructive and positive atmosphere.

They reported that the Chief Secretary listened attentively to their grievances and assured them that the government has been actively considering their demands and will take a decision soon.

Nikhil Tiwari, one of the candidates who was part of the delegation, and a resident of Bettiah, stated, "There was a very positive conversation with the Chief Secretary. He took our concerns seriously and assured us that action will be taken soon."

He further added, "Talks have been held with the Chief Secretary, and now the decision rests with the government."

The candidates stated that their next steps would depend on the government's decision.

"The agitation will continue until the government addresses our demands," said Subhash Kumar, a candidate from Muzaffarpur and part of the delegation.

Kumar also noted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is currently out of Patna, so any decision is likely to be made only after his return.

"No clear decision has been taken yet," he added.

"The Chief Secretary has listened to our demands, but no resolution has been reached so far. Until the government takes action, our agitation will persist," he reiterated.

The controversy began on December 13, when candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre boycotted the BPSC Preliminary Test due to delayed question papers.

Videos of mobile phone use and lack of security inside the examination centre during the test further fuelled the protests.

BPSC decided to cancel the examination at the Bapu Centre and reschedule it for December 4, but students demanded cancellation across all centres due to alleged irregularities.

On Sunday, Patna Police restored to lathi-charge and water cannons on candidates when they marched toward the Chief Minister’s residence under Prashant Kishor’s leadership. Several students were injured in the clashes.

The protest, now in its 12th day, has gained traction with support from political figures, student leaders, and coaching operators.

