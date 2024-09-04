Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 : Non-Telugu Speakers Domination!

The Telugu Big Boss is the title. However, it doesn't seem to be the same. as six of the 14 individuals that enter the house speak another language. These individuals have appeared on Telugu television series. Who are they? Does the show treat Telugu people unfairly? Let's examine the Bigg Boss strategy!

On Sunday, a new season of Bigg Boss Telugu began. Seven pairs of girls and boys walked inside. Among them, Yashmi Gowda, Nikhil, Prerna, and Prithviraj are from Karnataka. However, they are all Telugu speakers and have appeared in Telugu serials. But not so fluent, though. Nainika, a dancer, is another among She has years of experience appearing in Telugu dance and reality programs. Despite her claim to be Telugu on social media, it appears that she doesn't belong here. Aditya Om, who rose to fame as a Telugu hero with the film "Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo," made an appearance on the Bigg Boss Telugu show in the early 2000s. He still has trouble speaking Telugu. Fluency in Telugu will make all the difference in a Telugu show, whether you are speaking or fighting. When someone moves in who speaks a different language than the neighbors, there's a chance that none of them might understand what the other is saying. Furthermore, Big Boss must always instruct them to talk in Telugu, even if they speak a different language. There would be individuals from that region who speak whatever language the Bigg Boss program is in, but not one is expected to speak English.

Bindhumadhavi made an appearance on the Tamil Bigg Boss program at that time. This season's 14 participants include six non-Telugu speakers. Does that imply that Telugu does not have any qualified candidates? Whether they intended to become administrators is still unknown. Who is going to be at home? Who is going to be eliminated? will know further.

