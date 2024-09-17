Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Yashmi feels uncomfortable with Manikanta's Hug

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 house has reached boiling point in its third week. Yashmi, the former chief, found herself in the nomination process for the first time and became the target of her fellow contestants. The tension escalated into a heated argument between Yashmi and Manikantha during nominations. The two engaged in a fierce shouting match, with Manikantha criticizing Yashmi's attitude and Yashmi accusing Manikantha of staging dramas for attention.

In a shocking turn of events, Manikantha attempted to make amends on Day 16, apologizing and offering a hug. However, Yashmi rejected his gesture, firmly telling him to leave her alone. Overcome with emotion, Yashmi broke down in tears. Later, she confided in Prithvi, revealing her discomfort with Manikantha's hug and questioning its sincerity.

"I don't trust him," Yashmi confessed, her voice trembling. "His hug felt forced, like another tactic to manipulate me. Everything about him is fake." Her resolve strengthened, Yashmi vowed to continue nominating Manikantha as long as she remains in the house.

The intense confrontation has left the house divided, with alliances tested and tempers fraying. Will Manikantha's apology be genuine, or is it just another ploy to gain advantage? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.

