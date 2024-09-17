Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Did Nikhil and Kavya really break up.. What about those rumours..?

Bigg Boss: Did Nikhil and Kavya really break up.. What about those rumours..?

Nikhil Malayakkal, a familiar face in the Telugu entertainment industry, has been making waves in Bigg Boss season 8. His impressive gameplay and leadership skills have earned him praise from host Nagarjuna and viewers alike. However, rumors surrounding his personal life, particularly his relationship with Kavya Sri, have sparked curiosity.

Nikhil and Kavya's History

Nikhil met Kavya on the sets of his debut serial, Gorintaku, where they played lead roles. The show's success catapulted them to fame, and they began participating in dance shows and entertainment programs together. They even launched a joint YouTube channel, sharing their lives with fans.

Rumors of Breakup

Recently, speculation has emerged about Nikhil and Kavya's relationship hitting a rough patch. The signs are telling:

1. No congratulatory message from Kavya when Nikhil entered Bigg Boss.

2. Nikhil declaring himself single on the show.

3. His comment about his mother choosing his life partner.

4. Unfollowing each other on social media.

5. No new content on their joint YouTube channel.

What Went Wrong?

In a previous interview, Nikhil praised Kavya as a wonderful person and expressed gratitude for having her as his best friend. He also hinted at no immediate marriage plans. So, what led to the apparent breakup?

Nikhil's Focus on Bigg Boss

Despite the rumors, Nikhil remains focused on his gameplay, determined to emerge victorious. Will his dedication to the show lead to success, or will personal issues affect his performance?

Social Media Reactions:

"Nikhil and Kavya's breakup rumors shock me!"

"Nikhil's gameplay is impressive, but what about his personal life?"

"Kavya's silence is suspicious."



