Krushna Abhishek channels Charlie Chaplin in birthday shoot with twins

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek channelled his inner Charlie Chaplin, the iconic comic actor, filmmaker, and composer, to create a special memory as his twin boys, Rayaan and Krishaang, prepare to turn 8.

Krushna took to Instagram, where he shared the pictures from the photoshoot. The first was a black-and-white photograph that captures a nostalgic moment inspired by classic Charlie Chaplin films.

In the center, Krushna is dressed as Charlie Chaplin, complete with the signature bowler hat, curly hair, toothbrush mustache, and suit with a bow tie. He mimics Chaplin’s expressions. His sons Rayaan and Krishaang, both dressed in vintage-style outfits, also mirror Chaplin-like expressions.

The next photograph was of the trio channeling the spirit of early cinema. The last two pictures continue their heartfelt homage to Charlie Chaplin.

Their expressions are focused and serious, adding a dramatic flair while still playfully mimicking silent film antics.

Another showcased the feeling of a slapstick comedy. Krushna stands in the center with his trousers comically dropped to his knees. His twin boys flank him, clapping and laughing joyfully.

For the caption, Krushna wrote: A few weeks ago was watching Charlie Chaplin movie and the idea cracked my guys are gonna be 8 now so this was the perfect timing for this shoot always wanted a special memory for us and I captured what I wanted hope u like the surprise @kashmera1 Thank u for these lovely clicks @iam_kunalverma love u #rayaan and #krishaang.”

Charlie Chaplin rose to fame in the era of silent film. He became a worldwide icon through his screen persona, the Tramp, and is considered one of the film industry's most important figures. His career spanned more than 75 years.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

The 41-year-old comedian is currently seen on the second season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

