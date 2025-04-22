Telangana Inter Results 2025 Delayed - TGBIE, Check Score at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) earlier announced that TS Inter Results would be released today, April 22 at 12 PM.

According to reports, the TS Inter Results 2025 are slightly delayed. The Inter First Year and Inter Second Year Results are not released at 12 noon as announced before.

A total of 9,96,971 students, including 4,88,448 First Year students and 5,08,253 Second Year students have appeared for the TS Inter Exams 2025.

To access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and password.

Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results by visiting any of the official websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in