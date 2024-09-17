Choreographer Jani Master Harassment Allegations: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts!

Sep 17, 2024, 09:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

The sexual harassment allegations against choreographer Jani Master have sent shockwaves through the film industry. A 21-year-old dancer recently filed a case against the National Award-winning choreographer, accusing him of repeatedly sexually harassing her. The Narsinghi Police have registered a Zero FIR against Jani Master.

Reacting to the issue, singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted in support of the victim, stating, "Jani Master reportedly began abusing this girl when she was a minor, according to the report. I truly wish this girl all the strength to fight through this." Fans and netizens are shocked by the allegations, and Jani Master has since received a warning from the Film Chamber.

