Choreographer Jani Master Harassment Allegations: Telugu Film Chamber Responds

A case has been filed against choreographer Johnny Master on charges of sexual harassment. In response, the Telugu Film Chamber has issued a statement. KL Damodhar Prasad, Honorary Secretary of the Telugu Film Chamber, informed the media that a complaint of sexual harassment has been lodged against Johnny Master, who is a member of the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association.

The Film Chamber has recommended that the matter be referred to the Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce for investigation. They mentioned that an internal complaint committee will review the case, and the investigation will proceed according to the guidelines of the POSH Act, 2013. They also noted that the victim has approached the police and requested that her photos and videos not be used or circulated.

What Happened?

In 2017, a young woman from Madhya Pradesh met Johnny Master. By 2019, she joined him as an assistant choreographer. During a trip to Mumbai for a show, the victim alleges that Johnny Master sexually harassed her and threatened to kill her if she reported the abuse. She also claimed that he harassed her in the vehicle used for the shoot. She reported to the police that he was blocking her opportunities and posing a threat to her life.