September 17: Are banks open today in Telangana? Check here!

State bank customers are wondering whether bank services are available today, September 17, on the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam and Indrajatra. The government of various states has announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and offices. Only Sikkim, Chattisgarh, and Maharastra state banks got a holiday today. Even in Hyderabad, banks got a holiday today.

As the banks are closed in these states, it is best to plan accordingly. Most online banking services, ATMs, and customer services are available.

September's upcoming bank holidays

There are a few more bank holidays planned for September after today's closures. Here's a brief overview of what to anticipate:

On Wednesday, September 18, banks in Sikkim will be closed in observance of Pang-Lhabsol.

September 20 (Friday): Jammu and Srinagar banks will be closed after Eid-ul-Milad-ul-Nabi.

On September 21, a Saturday, banks in Kerala will be closed in honour of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

On Monday, September 23, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday, Jammu and Srinagar would be closed.

Banks will be closed in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 25, for the State Legislative Assembly's general elections.

Also read: Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024:Shubh Muhurat for Visarjan