MP‘s war on stubble burning: State tops in country, more actions needed

Bhopal, April 16 (IANS) The district administration of Indore has slapped combined fines amounting to Rs 1.38 lakh upon 24 farmers accused of stubble burning in the Bichauli Hapsi region.

Thus far, officials have recorded 77 instances of stubble burning, documenting each case through the preparation of Panchnamas (evidence recorded at the scene in the presence of people).

In Katni district as well, local administration filed FIRs (first information reports) have been lodged against eight farmers for such infractions.

Legal proceedings against the violators are to commence in accordance with established regulations.

Ashish Singh, the district’s Collector of Indore, has directed officers to maintain vigilance and promptly address any infractions.

In the district of Katni, eight farmers have been charged with violating the prohibition on stubble burning, and First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against them.

In 2024, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the leading state for reported stubble burning incidents in India, surpassing Punjab, a region historically associated with this practice.

Despite the government having adopted a tough stance against stubble burning, recognising the environmental and agricultural damage it entails, the state now tops the incidents of stubble burning, leaving wheat growers like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh far behind in April, as per the ICAR-CREAMS satellite data.

The state has recorded 13411 incidents against only 13 in Punjab. Across the state, efforts to deter this harmful practice have intensified. Messages in written and video formats have been disseminated, appealing to farmers to refrain from burning stubble post-harvest.

A persistent misconception persists among many in the farming community that this practice not only aids in waste management but also enriches soil fertility for the next crop.

The district Collectors, including the Indore district Collector, have launched a rigorous initiative to curb this issue by issuing orders for continuous monitoring and active intervention.

The decree further assigns the onus of preventing stubble burning to the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, ICAR’s (Indian Council for Agriculture Research) Consortium for Research on Agro ecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS), a governmental body, employs satellite technology to oversee incidents of stubble burning nationwide.

In 2024 alone, Madhya Pradesh recorded 11,382 cases, outpacing Punjab’s 9,655 incidents. Among Madhya Pradesh’s districts, Sheopur leads with 2,508 cases, while Punjab’s Sangrur district follows with 1,725.

Other districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Guna, Ashok Nagar, Hoshangabad, Datia, Raisen, and Jabalpur, also feature prominently in the top ten.

A marked divergence in trends was noted last year: Punjab experienced a 300 per cent reduction in stubble fire cases, whereas Madhya Pradesh observed a rise of nearly 25 per cent, if government sources and data are believed.

Last week, Aidal Singh Kansana, State Minister of Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development, urged farmers to eschew excessive tillage, a practice detrimental to soil health.

Instead, he advocated for sustainable techniques, such as employing the ridge-and-furrow method for sowing crops like “moong beans” and incorporating stubble into ridges to retain moisture and suppress weed growth.

The creation of compost from stubble and organic waste was also highlighted as an eco-friendly option. Farmers were advised to treat stubble from pest- or disease-ridden crops and consider the use of the "Happy Seeder," a specialised machine available through the ‘e-Krishi Yantra Anudan’ portal at subsidised rates.

Pursuant to Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (2023), the burning of wheat stubble has been explicitly prohibited to safeguard the environment, public health, and animal welfare.

Violations incur legal penalties, effective immediately, and remain in force until June 12, 2025. High input cost to remove stubble is a major issue with farmers, approximately 1.25 crore in number, as most of them are marginal farmers.

“Organic carbon constitutes the primary component of soil, essential for maintaining its health and fertility. However, when stubble is burned, the organic carbon is destroyed, adversely impacting the soil’s overall condition. In contrast, practices like zero cultivation promote the management of organic waste, allowing it to integrate back into the soil and contribute to its health,” NS Sipani, a farmer who is also engaged in farm research for the last several years in Mandsaur district, told IANS.

He shared his experiences and said he had seen in Illinois, US, that over the past century, farmers have cultivated soybeans and maize without removing stubble, resulting in notable improvements in soil fertility.

Long-term experiments further validate these practices, highlighting the necessity of sustainable methods for managing agricultural residues.

He, however, narrated the other side of the story on farmers’ plight: “These days, most wheat growers use harvesting machines that leave behind big stubble. Later, that becomes problematic for subsequent crops. If stubble is not managed properly, farmers are compelled to invest additional labour and resources, which they often avoid due to the high input costs. This reluctance stems from the elevated expenses associated with crop production.”

In many regions, hay is utilised as cattle feed, while stubble can be mechanically incorporated into the soil.

“I do mechanical incorporation of stubble into the field. Over time, this stubble undergoes decomposition, enriching the soil with essential nutrients. The government must take proactive measures to support farmers in adopting sustainable practices and provide assistance to alleviate their burdens,” he said.

Authorities have emphasised the detrimental effects of stubble burning, including air pollution and the degradation of soil fertility. To mitigate these impacts, the government has rolled out several initiatives promoting sustainable alternatives.

However, persistent offenders have necessitated on-the-ground interventions by the Agriculture, Revenue, and Panchayat Departments. FIRs have similarly been filed in Katni, Khandwa, Satna and other districts. Fines for stubble burning vary by land size, with penalties of Rs 2,500 for holdings up to 2 acres, Rs 5,000 for 2 to 5 acres, and Rs 15,000 for areas exceeding 5 acres.

Authorities remain steadfast in enforcing these penalties to dissuade future violations. With wheat harvesting nearing completion across most districts, the remnants of crop residue are often burned, leading to environmental and agricultural harm.

Experts unanimously condemn this as a self-destructive practice and stress the importance of effective residue management. Since February, the Agriculture Department has spearheaded awareness initiatives, culminating in the "Crop Residue Management Promotion Rath," a campaign that visited numerous village panchayats.

The campaign concluded on Wednesday, featuring educational sessions led by representatives from the Agriculture, Revenue, and Panchayat Departments.

Farmers were educated on the environmental, agricultural, and financial repercussions of stubble burning while receiving technical guidance on sustainable residue management practices.

Through these multifaceted efforts, the administration aspires to eradicate stubble burning and encourage the adoption of environmentally sound farming techniques.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.