Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam: Watch Live

Super Crane for Khairatabad Ganesh Idol Immersion

The 70-foot-tall Khairatabad Mahaganapathi idol will be immersed using a super crane. The immersion is expected to be completed by noon, with large crowds gathered around Hussain Sagar lake. Thousands of devotees are taking part in the grand Ganesh procession, but a temporary break has been announced on NTR Marg to prepare for the arrival of the Khairatabad Ganesh.

Officials have set up Crane No. 4 for the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion, while many other idols have already arrived at Hussain Sagar. Thousands more are still on their way for immersion. After the grand Khairatabad Ganesh immersion, other idols will follow, with the entire immersion process expected to be completed by tomorrow evening.

Khairatabad Ganesh Reaches Telugu Talli Flyover

Police are swiftly moving the idol forward, and the immersion is likely to be completed earlier than expected. The procession, which started half an hour ahead of schedule at 6:30 AM instead of the planned 7 AM, is progressing steadily, with crowds lining the roads and rooftops to witness the event. To avoid large gatherings in front of the procession vehicle, police have set up two layers of rope parties. Police have also blocked the entry of devotees into certain streets, with barricades placed near Sensation Theater to manage the crowd.

The Khairatabad Ganesh procession will cover a distance of 2.5 kilometers, passing through Khairatabad, Sensation Theater, Rajdoot Hotel, Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Talli Flyover, Secretariat, and NTR Marg. The immersion will take place at Hussain Sagar using Crane No. 4, with plans to complete the immersion by 2 PM.

64 Traffic Diversion Points in the City

Traffic restrictions are in place across the city, with vehicles halted in several locations. Buses from Kukatpally are stopped near Khairatabad, while those from Mehdipatnam are halted at Masab Tank. Police are advising the public to avoid coming in personal vehicles to avoid inconvenience. Schools and several companies in the city are closed today.

Start of the Khairatabad Ganesh Procession

A strong police force of 700 officers is deployed along the route, with 56 CCTV cameras monitoring the area. Devotees have gathered in large numbers to witness the idol’s journey to the water. Despite the excitement, the vehicle carrying the idol is yet to move from its current position.

Final Poojas and Record Earnings

The final poojas for the Khairatabad Mahaganapathi were conducted at midnight. The procession will travel from Telephone Bhavan, Secretariat, and NTR Marg to reach Tank Bund. The 2.5-kilometer journey is expected to bring the idol to Crane No. 4 by 10 AM, with the immersion likely to be completed between 1 and 2 PM.

This year, the Khairatabad Ganesh set a new record with an income of ₹1.10 crore, including ₹70 lakh from the donation box and ₹40 lakh from advertisements and hoardings. For the first time, the donation box was monitored by CCTV cameras, and the committee announced that this income was collected over the last 10 days.

Record-Breaking Devotee Turnout

The number of devotees visiting the Khairatabad Ganesh increases each year. The idol's arrival celebrations began on September 6, and the 11-day Ganesh Navaratri festival has proceeded without any hindrances. Lakhs of devotees and visitors have come to seek blessings from Mahaganapathi.

70-Foot-Tall Mahaganapathi

Not only in Hyderabad but also across the Telugu states and the country, the Khairatabad Ganesh is widely recognized. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Khairatabad celebrations, which is why a 70-foot-tall idol was installed. Sculptor Chinna Swamy Rajender, along with 200 workers, spent one and a half days decorating the idol. This year’s Ganesh is worshipped as "Sri Sapta Mukha Mahashakti Ganapati." On the right side of the idol is an image of Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam, and on the left, Parvati Kalyanam. Below the massive idol, there is also an installation of Ayodhya Balarama.

This environmentally friendly Ganesh idol weighs between 40 and 50 tons and is made using iron, clay, and other eco-friendly materials.

