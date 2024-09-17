Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024: Live Updates, Watch Video

Khairatabad Ganesh Procession and Immersion 2024: Live Updates

Immersion process to begin shortly

Maha Ganapathi's immersion to be completed using a special super crane

350-ton capacity super crane brought from Shamshabad

Crowds gather at Crane No. 4 on NTR Marg to witness the spectacle

Also read: Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam: Watch Live

Tank Bund Immersion: Key Instructions from CM Revanth

CM Revanth Reddy oversees the immersion process at Tank Bund

Revanth Reddy issues crucial directives to officials

Orders given to provide shift-wise rest for crane drivers

Ensures peaceful immersion without any disruptions

Also read: Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam Photos 2024

Approaching Hussain Sagar

Khairatabad Bada Ganesh moves towards Crane No. 4 from Telugu Talli Flyover via NTR Marg

Tank Bund, Secretariat, and NTR Marg roads packed with crowds

Thousands participate in Khairatabad Bada Ganesh's grand procession