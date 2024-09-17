Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024: Live Updates, Watch Video
Khairatabad Ganesh Procession and Immersion 2024: Live Updates
Immersion process to begin shortly
Maha Ganapathi's immersion to be completed using a special super crane
350-ton capacity super crane brought from Shamshabad
Crowds gather at Crane No. 4 on NTR Marg to witness the spectacle
Tank Bund Immersion: Key Instructions from CM Revanth
CM Revanth Reddy oversees the immersion process at Tank Bund
Revanth Reddy issues crucial directives to officials
Orders given to provide shift-wise rest for crane drivers
Ensures peaceful immersion without any disruptions
Approaching Hussain Sagar
Khairatabad Bada Ganesh moves towards Crane No. 4 from Telugu Talli Flyover via NTR Marg
Tank Bund, Secretariat, and NTR Marg roads packed with crowds
Thousands participate in Khairatabad Bada Ganesh's grand procession
