Ganesh Laddu auction 2024: Laddu sells for Rs 1.87 Crores in Hyderabad!

At the auction on Monday, September 16, a Ganesh laddu from Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda regained its title as the most expensive laddu in Telangana, selling for a record ₹1.87 crore. As a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this auction highlights the importance of religious contributions and the blending of customs.

During the auction, fierce bidding rivalry drove the final price to an all-time high. The cost of the laddu has increased by ₹61 lakh compared to its auction price of ₹1.26 crore in 2023. The organizers have not yet disclosed the buyer's identity.

The funds earned are used to improve the state's economic standing and support various development projects. "Six years ago, when we raised ₹ 2 lakh, we used the funds to pay the school fees of our house helps children," the trust stated in a statement last year. We will use the pool, which has expanded 60 times in size, for similar social initiatives.

The tradition of auctioning off the Balapur Ganesh Laddu has developed into a yearly occasion since it was first introduced in 1994 by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi. In the first auction, farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy won the laddu with a bid of ₹450.



Laddu of Ganesh festival at #KeerthiRochmondVillas of Bandlaguda Jagir municipal corporation in Hyderabad was bought for a whopping Rs.1.87 crore this year. Last year, it was bought for Rs.1.27 crore. As many as 150 donors of RV Divya Charitable trust purchase the laddu… pic.twitter.com/qGztXFBfNa — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) September 17, 2024

