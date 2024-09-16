September 17: Telangana Govt Declares holiday tomorrow, Cancels November 9

The Telangana government has declared a holiday tomorrow, September 17, on the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam. Because of the traffic, the holiday is for schools, colleges, and offices, including every educational institution. The government announced the holiday tomorrow and cancelled the second Saturday holiday coming on November 9.

The government already cancelled the holiday last Saturday, which was a Second Saturday, due to the continuous holidays. There is Milad-un-Nabi on the day of Vinayaka Nimajjanam. For both events, the government has proclaimed a holiday. In addition, several schools have announced holidays since this is the second Saturday of the month. There will be a continuous two-day hiatus since the 15th falls on a Sunday.

Due to Vinayaka Nimajjanam, there is a holiday on the 17th; otherwise, pupils would have had a continuous four-day break. Nevertheless, the Telangana government has revoked one of the vacations. The lunar calendar dictates that Milad-un-Nabi will now be observed on the 17th rather than the 16th as previously planned. As a result, the administration decided to confirm the holiday on the 17th and cancelled the one scheduled for the 16th.



Also read: Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024:Shubh Muhurat for Visarjan

Also read: September 17: Holiday for schools and colleges in TS and AP!

Also read: Ganesh Nimajjanam at Tank Bund: Photos

Also read: Khairtabad Ganesh 2024 Photos