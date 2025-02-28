March 2025 School Holidays Full List is Here! Check it Out!

March 2025 brings several school holidays across India, marking important cultural and religious celebrations. These holidays vary by state and are observed nationwide or regionally, depending on local traditions. Here’s a list of key school holidays in March 2025:

March 13: Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, is celebrated with bonfires symbolizing the victory of good over evil. It marks the beginning of the Holi festivities and is a holiday for schools in many regions.

March 14: Holi

Holi, the festival of colors, is widely celebrated across India. Schools remain closed to allow students to participate in vibrant gatherings, indulge in traditional sweets, and enjoy joyous festivities.

March 30: Gudi Padwa & Ugadi

Gudi Padwa marks the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus and is celebrated with rituals, decorations, and festive meals. Schools in Maharashtra and Goa may observe a holiday on this day.

Ugadi, the New Year for people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, is also observed with traditional customs and special dishes, making it a school holiday in these regions.

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and community gatherings across India. Many schools observe a holiday on this day to allow students to participate in the celebrations.

Extended Weekends for Students

March 2025 offers students the chance to enjoy long weekends, with five Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month. This provides a perfect opportunity for extra relaxation, family time, or short trips.