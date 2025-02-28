March 1 Holiday in AP and Telangana?

As the summer vacation season draws near, students of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana are all set to welcome the summer vacation. But with March 1 just about the corner, everyone is thinking about whether there would be a holiday tomorrow.

No Holiday Tomorrow in AP and Telangana

To end the speculation, we can assure you that no holiday has been declared on March 1 in AP and Telangana. All schools in both states will operate as usual tomorrow.

Summer Holidays on the Horizon

Though there is no holiday tomorrow, students in Telangana and AP can eagerly wait for the summer holidays, which are here soon. The summer holidays start around mid-April and go on for around 2-3 months.

Half-Day Schools a Possibility

When summer is around the corner, half-day schools from AP and Telangana could be announced for students to keep them cool. This is very common in the majority of the schools in India, where half-day leaves are given to kids so that they can leave school early to avoid the scorching sun.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Although tomorrow is not a holiday, we will keep you posted on any updates on summer holidays and half-day schools in AP and Telangana. Keep watching for more!

