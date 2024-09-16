Siddharth and Aditi Wedding: Wanaparthy Temple Chosen. Why?!

Actor Siddharth and actress Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding at Sri Rangapur Ranganatha Swamy Temple in wanaparthi, Telangana, was a deliberate choice, rooted in Aditi's family history and tradition. Her family has a strong connection with the temple, making it an ideal location for their special day.

Aditi's mother, Vidya Rao, is the daughter of Janampalli Rameswara Rao of Emo wanaparthi Sansthanam, making Aditi the successor of the wanaparthi kingdom. The family's sentiment is to conduct all auspicious activities, including weddings, at this temple, which has been their tradition for generations.

The temple, with its 400-year history, holds great significance for Aditi's family. It's believed that marriages performed there are blessed with strong relationships. This belief attracts couples from Telangana, Karnataka, and beyond, with over 500 marriages taking place annually.

Aditi's decision to marry Siddharth at this temple honors her roots and continues her family's legacy. The wedding ceremony, attended by close family members and relatives, was an intimate affair, reflecting the couple's desire for a traditional and meaningful celebration.

